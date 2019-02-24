8,000 farmers get first tranche of Rs 2,000 on launch

Over 3.34 lakh farmers in district, 10 lakh in Nashik division to benefit

NASHIK: Divisional Commissioner Rajaram Mane Sunday launched the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to 8,000 farmers in the district.

On the occasion, live telecast of the launching of PM-KISAN scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur (UP) was done, in which PM Modi informed that first instalment of money under the scheme has been deposited in accounts of 1.01 crore farmers and those who have been left out will get it soon.

Initiating the electronic transfer of Rs 2,000 each, Mane said the first instalment of money during inaugural launch of the scheme has been deposited in accounts of 8,000 farmers in the district.

District collector Radhakrishnan B, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLC Narendra Darade, YCMOU vice chancellor E Vayunandan, resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar, agriculture joint director Ramesh Bhatane, district superintending agriculture officer Sanjeev Padwal and Krishi Vigyan Kendra incharge officer Sahebrao Patil were present during the district-level inaugural launch of the PM KISAN scheme, at Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) here.

“In Nashik Division, out of the total eligible beneficiaries, data of 10 lakh small and marginal farmers have been compiled. While on district level, 3,34,831 farmers will get benefitted under the scheme,” apprised Mane.

“Over 3 lakh eligible farmers in the district will get first installment of the “direct income support”, while at the inaugural launch, first tranche of Rs 2,000 each has already been transferred into bank a/cs of as many as 8,000 small and marginal farmers across the district,” informed MLA Pharande.

On the occasion, 10 beneficiary farmers were felicitated by the present dignitaries. Mane appreciated role of talathis and other civic officials and public representatives including members of gram panchayat, gram sevaks, agriculture assistants, sarpanch and up-sarpanch for speedy compilation of data and for providing every possible assistance to farmers to avail benefits under the scheme.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.