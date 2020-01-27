800 CCTV cameras to be installed in city

Nashik: A total of 800 CCTV cameras will be installed at prime locations of the city in May under CCTV and Command and Control Room project worth Rs 160 crore, being set up jointly by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and city police and MahaIT under smart city project.

The number of CCTV cameras will be taken to 3800 in the next phase after asking various organizations and companies to install CCTV cameras under corporate social responsibility, informed chairman of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (NMSCDCL) Sitaram Kunte on Monday.

The 15th meeting of the board of directors of NMSCDCL was held on Monday in the hall adjacent to Municipal Commissioner’s cell at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Kunte presided over it. Following the meeting, he interacted with media persons.

Giving information about the decisions that were taken in the meeting, Kunte said that approval has been given to use those services for NMSCDCL which are given by agencies to NMC. Approval has also been given to recruit OSD in the company.

In addition, the nod has been given to transfer fund of Rs 45.43 crore in this year’s budget for CCTV Cameras and Command and Control Room project being set up by MahaIT in the city. This project is worth Rs160 crore and the home ministry will give half of the fund.

Though it has been decided to install 3200 CCTV cameras in the city under smart city plan, there is a capacity to install 4000 CCTV cameras through Command and Control Room. Currently, 800 CCTV cameras are being installed at prime locations of the city in the first phase and it will be completed within a month.

Thereafter, an appeal has been made to install CCTV cameras under corporate social responsibility in the next phase, Kunte informed. While installing them, technical specifications will be given to concerned and these CCTV cameras will be attached to the Command and Control Room.

Efforts will be made to get the fund from associations, organizations, companies, fund for MLA and corporators and district planning board. Businet model prepared by MahaIT will be used for trader association. In this way, a total of 3800 CCTV cameras will be installed in the city phasewise, he informed further.

Approval for entry gate at district collectorate

As it is difficult for vehicles to enter and exit of the district collectorate due to the smart road, approval has been given to install art type gate there, Kunte also informed. Citizen experience centre will be also be set up to give information about the history of the city, smart city project, tourism centres in the city and district and other places of attraction.

The Municipal Commissioner issued instructions to inspect some places for this, he added.

A plan worth Rs 25 lakh will be prepared for central government’s Ramayan circuit project, Kunte also informed.