74000 students to appear for HSC exam; 99 centres, 28 flying squads

Nashik: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, being conducted by Maharashtra state secondary and higher secondary education board will begin from Thursday (Feb. 21). The preparations by the education board and students are in final stage.

This time, 74,564 students will appear for the exmination from Nashik district, while 1,68,358 students will appear from the division. The examination will be conducted at 99 examination centres in the district, while at 237 examination centres in the division. 28 flying squads have been formed to prevent copying instances, informed Nashik divisional office of the education board.

As SSC and HSC are turning point in the life of students, parents have many expectations from the students. As a result, students are under stress. The divisional board is taking efforts to ensure that students write their paper in peaceful atmosphere.

Besides this, a vigilance committee has been formed under the District Collector in each district. Chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, district superintendent of police, education officer of primary and secondary departments and Principals will be part of the committee.