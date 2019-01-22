7 sand blocks to get affected: District environment committee dissolved

Nashik: As district level environment committee giving permission for sand auction in the district has been dissolved, 7 sand blocks will be affected. Permission for their auction will now have to be taken directly from the state level.

The businessmen who followed up consistently with government got a relief last month. The administration provided momentum for an auction of 7 sand blocks in the district. As per a primary estimate by the administration, approximately 13,342 brass of sand would get available from them.

Revenue of Rs. 1.44 crore was expected through this. With the availability of sand at a cheaper rate, the way has been clear for completion of incomplete housing projects, commercial complex and construction of citizens.

However, the district level committees have now been dissolved. Arrangement for permission for sand auction has been made from the state-level environment ministry. As a result, sand auction in the district has been stalled again.

The district mineral department has tabled their proposals online to get state-level permission. As environment ministry will give permissions for auction, the proposal regarding the auction of seven sand blocks has now been tabled at state-level.

After getting approval from there, mining plan and auction will be conducted after completing all other processes immediately, informed officials of the mining department.