60 tankers from division supply milk to Mumbai, Surat

NASHIK: As many as 60 milk tankers from districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon under police escort have supplied milk to Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday as the statewide ‘milk blockade’ agitation called by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana entered Day 3 on Wednesday even as talks between the state government and milk agitators failed to arrive at an amicable solution.

A total of 60 milk tankers from districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon have supplied 4,71,700 litres of milk to cities of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Surat, Chandwad and Nashik on Tuesday, informed by R Shipurkar, regional dairy development officer, Nashik division, on Wednesday.

According to police, as many as 88 tankers have been provided police security and escorted to Mumbai and Gujarat. A total of 17 milk tankers from Nashik district have on Tuesday supplied 85,600 litres of milk to Mumbai (Shahapur), Bhivandi depot, Dombivli, Thane, Bhoisar, Surat, Chandwad and at Nashik under police escort from dairies of Kshirsagar Dairy (Lasalgaon), Sumul milk procurement center (Vadalibhoi, Vasole), Sarda Farm (Nashik), Dairy Power (Saikheda) and from Sinnar Taluka Sangh. There was no supply of milk from Vasudhara (Karanjvan) dairy on Tuesday.

Ahmednagar district, a major supplier of milk to Mumbai, have supplied 2,56,500 litres of milk to Nashik, Surat and Mumbai through 27 milk tankers, from Taluka Sangh of Sangamner, Kopargaon and Akole besides Prabhat Dairy (Shrirampur) and S R Thorat (Sangamner).

From Jalgaon district, 1,29,600 litres of milk delivered to Nashik, Kalyan and Mumbai through 16 milk tankers. Meanwhile, milk collection badly hit in the district on Wednesday due to ongoing stir as the collection of milk reduced to 1.83 lakh from the average daily procurement of 2.60 lakh litres of milk, thus recording a shortage of 40%.

The district administration has assured police protection to milk producers, dairy owners. A special cell has been activated at the collectorate. Helpline numbers 0253-2317151 and/or 2315080 have been activated. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana is demanding a direct Rs. 5 subsidy a litre and waiver of Goods and Services Tax on butter and milk powder.