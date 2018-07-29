60% industrialists cast their votes

Satpur: The voting process for biennial election of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) – an apex body in the industrial area was held on Sunday. Out of total 2965 voters, 1792 voters cast their voting right and 60% voting was registered.

With this, the fate of 96 candidates who are in the fray has been sealed in ballot box The vote counting will be held today morning. The voting began at 9 am on first floor of NIMA House. Earlier, candidates of all three candidates exercised their voting right and opened account of their panels.

Thereafter rush of voters was seen in NIMA House campus at Satpur, Ambad, Sinnar and Dindori industrial area. As the ballot paper was bigger in size, every voter had to get a minimum 10 minutes period to cast his/ her vote. Most members preferred to return without casting their votes.

All the three panels which are contesting the election set up their pandals on the road before NIMA House. Considering a number of candidates in the fray, voters had to take the support of the voter slip. As members in large numbers gathered in the area to get the voter slip, they are wearing a fair like look.

As many as 96 candidates from Ekta Panel (Banerjee-Karate faction), Ekta Panel (Rathi-Nahar faction) and Udyog Vikas are in the fray for 33 seats. As three panels are in the fray for the first time in the history of NIMA election, the entire industrial area has its attention to the results. V K Bhutani is working as returning officer, while Vivek Gogte and Nandu Ahire are working as assistant returning officers.

Meanwhile, police maintained a tight security to prevent any untoward incident.

A senior member was stopped from casting vote in the name of Deshpande, whereas a fake women voter was not allowed to cast her vote due alertness showed by a candidate. Assistant police inspector Sarita Jadhav interrogated her at Satpur police station.

Initially, 15 booths were set up. Voters from Sinnar in large numbers gathered for voting in morning session. They asked to speed up the voting process, but as the voting process was complex, it was difficult for voters to cast their votes. Considering the disappointment of voters, the number of booths increased by 10. With this the election process became smooth.

Vote counting today

The vote counting will begin at 8 am today (July 30). It will take time to declare results as ballot papers were used for voting. As much time will pass in the counting of votes of candidates, the vote counting will be completed by evening and results will be declared thereafter.