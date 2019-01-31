55,186 new voters added to electoral roll

NASHIK: Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (January 31) published final photo electoral rolls for Nashik district covering 15 Assembly segments.

With the addition of 55,186 new voters, the total number of registered electors under 15 Assembly segments in the district are now stand at 43,15,578. As per the revised and final electoral roll, 22,67,547 are male voters and 20,47,960 are female, apart from 71 TG (third gender) voters.

Meanwhile, The ECI cleared that new voter registeration drive will again be taken up across the district in February for 15 days with an objective of focusing youth voters. Earlier, the ECI had undertaken countrywide voter list purification drive between June 2018 and September 2018, including Nashik district.

The ECI which had to publish final voter list on January 5, however, due to technical reasons, could not do so and finally published the same yesterday. As per the draft roll — containing constituency-wise report of electors published on 1st September 2018 — the total number of electors were recorded at 42,60,392.

As per final electoral roll published yesterday, the number of new electors added by 55,186, thus bringing the total number of voters in 15 Assembly segments in the district to 43,15,578.

