55% of citizens of Maharashtra paid a bribe in the last 1 year

Nashik: The Local Circles in collaboration with Transparency International India has concluded India Corruption Survey 2019 to ascertain the level of domestic corruption in the country and gather citizen pulse on corruption. This survey is being conducted for a third year in a row and has been compiled in this comprehensive report called the ‘India Corruption Survey 2019’. Over 190,000 responses were received from over 81,000 unique citizens across the country.

The survey was also conducted on a state level wherein over 6700 votes were received from Maharashtra. 55% of citizens of Maharashtra who participated in the survey admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done, out of which 29% gave bribes several times (directly or indirectly), while 26% paid bribes once or twice (directly or indirectly).

18% said they got work done without paying a bribe. This number stood at 47% last year, showing a rise in cases of corruption in the state in the last 12 months. In terms of authority to which residents of Maharashtra gave bribes, 28% gave bribes to property registration and land issues, while 27% paid off the Municipal Corporation.

23% paid a bribe to the police and 22% paid bribes to others (Electricity Board, Transport Office, Tax Office, etc.) When compared with last year, the cases of police corruption have slightly increased, while corruption in Municipal Corporation and Property Registration and land issues has been reduced.

Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha turned out to be the states where citizens reported low instances of corruption, while Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab were the states where citizens reported higher instances of corruption.