52% land acquired for Samruddhi expressway

Nashik: Though the state Chief Secretary had instructed to complete 75% land acquisition by January 31, 2018 for Samruddhi expressway, the district administration has to toil hard for achieving the target. 52.43% land acquisition has been taken place in the district by January end, a period of 1.5-2 months is likely to require for 75-80% land acquisition.

The compensation of Rs. 627 crore has been disbursed so far to the farmers who provided their lands for this project. Following announcement of Nagpur-Mumbai expressway project, farmers had opposed it. An agitation was raised against government. As a result, process regarding land acquisition was going on at slow place during early days. The government has started to provide huge compensation to the farmers through direct land purchase.

The state Chief Secretary Sumit Mallick had instructed to complete 75% land acquisition by January end with an view to start expressway construction work earlier. Thereafter, District Collector Radhakrishnan B had conducted meetings in Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas and had tried to speed up the land acquisition process, but it has become difficult for the administration which acquired 50% land to complete rest 25% land acquisition in short period.

Total 1054 agreements of total 2,845 farmers have been made in the district by January end. 578 hectares of land has been acquired and compensation of Rs. 627.52 crore has been disbursed to concerned farmers. The administration has succeeded in acquiring 397 and 180 hectares of land in Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas respectively.

The compensation of Rs. 408.92 crore has been disbursed to 1245 farmers in Igatpuri, while the compensation of Rs. 218.59 crore has been disbursed to 1600 farmers in Igatpuri, sources in the district administration informed. 55.74% land acquisition has been completed in Sinnar, whereas 46.37% land acquisition has been completed in Igatpuri.