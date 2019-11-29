50k downloads of NMC e-connect app, but few users

NASHIK:

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has developed a e-connect smartphone application for Nashikites. So far 50 plus downloads have been registered for the Smartphone application. The app allows its user to pay property tax, water tax, register any grievance, contact number of, NMC center, elected members, emergency services, NMC news.

The application also helps the citizens to connect with 54 online civic services provided by NMC. With a click on the tab of civic service the user is directed to the civic services portal from which he can easily access the available services. Unfortunately, the application is used by very few citizens. As per the census of the year 2011, the population of Nashik city is about 14.86 lakh. In such a large number of the population only around 50,000 downloads have been made so far.

The sources from NMC told Deshdoot Times, “Though downloads are 50,000, the actual users are even less. The number is so less that the data cannot be shared on it. The citizens are using the e–Seva Kendra instead of the e connects application. The e-connect all in all gives around 21 important services.” The NMC officials have requested Nashikites to use the e-connect app and take advantages through the available services.