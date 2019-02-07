50% target of revenue recovery achieved

Nashik: As the one-and-half month has left, the district administration has focussed its attention to the recovery of revenue. Of the total given target, 50% target has been achieved.

The rest target will be completed in a given deadline, informed District Collector Radhakrishan B in a video conferencing to the state revenue secretary. The state revenue secretary on Thursday conducted a meeting of the District Collectors in the state through a video conferencing and provided guidance to them.

The district administration has an important responsibility to make planning for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The administration has to make an arrangement of human resources for election-related works and to prepare electoral rolls.

In addition, it has also to complete the land measurement of those farmers who have less land than 2 acres as money will be deposited into their bank account under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Considering the importance of revenue recovery, the state revenue secretary ordered to give a priority for this. He took a review of revenue recovery division wise. District Collector Radhakrishnan B informed that 50% target of revenue recovery has been achieved.

He gave information about the recovery through mineral mining auction, sand mining, illegal excavation and renewal of 7/12 extract. The rest 50% revenue target will be completed by March end in a given period, he also informed.

Deputy District Collector Dr. Shashikant Mangrule tabled a review regarding the progress of computerisation process of 7/12 extract.