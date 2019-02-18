50 polling stations sensitive in district, highest 33 in Nashik Central

NASHIK: As many as 50 polling stations in fifteen Assembly constituencies of Nashik district have been identified as sensitive stations while highest number of sensitive stations have been identified in Nashik Central alone.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a report on sensitive polling stations has been prepared by the election branch (Nashik district) in which as many as 50 polling stations have been tagged as sensitive with Nashik Central registering highest 33 stations as sensitive.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had sought Assembly constituency-wise report on sensitive polling stations from Maharashtra government to chalk out strategies for general elections.

For the purpose, orders were issued by the district administration to compile data during a joint meeting held between the district collector and police administration. “There are 15 Assembly segments under Nashik district sans vulnerable polling stations.

These included Nandgaon, Malegaon (Central), Malegaon (outer), Baglan, Kalwan, Chandwad, Yeola, Sinnar, Niphad, Dindori, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali and Igatpuri,” the report said.

The report further stated that there were no sensitive polling stations in Assembly segments of Malegaon (outer), Chandwad, Sinnar, Niphad, Dindori, Nashik East, Nashik West and Deolali.

Meanwhile, in the sensitivity tag, Nashik Central has surpassed Malegaon. There are as many as 33 sensitive polling stations lies under Nashik Central Assembly segment, followed by Baglan Assembly constituency where 6 polling booths tagged as sensitive.

The district administration has submittted the report to the ECI. The report assumes significance ahead of polls in order to maintain law and order, ensure elaborate sucurity during polling and increase voting percentage as well.