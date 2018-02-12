5 lakh electric vehicles to run on roads in state

Nashik: The central government has aimed to make country as vehicle nation by year 2030. 60 lakh electric and hybrid vehicles will be brought on road by year 2020 under national electric mobility plan. The state cabinet recently approved Maharashtra electric vehicle policy – 2018 to bring 5 lakh electric vehicles on the road in state in next two years.

The term of the policy will be five years. It will become an important policy in developing sustainable transport system for usage of electric vehicles in upcoming period. Environment will be protected due to electric vehicle nation policy by central government.

Vehicles on electric technology will make radical changes in transport sector in upcoming period. They will help in reducing dependence on petrolum substances and carbon di-oxide. On the backdrop of this, the central government has prepared national electric mobility plan.

Considering power of electric vehicles and the components related to them, the state government has brought this policy to generate environment friendly industries, investment and employment.

As per this policy, it has been decided to increase number of registered electric vehicles to 5 lakh, spare parts, production of battery and charging equipments and assembly of spare parts. Investment of 25,000 crore will be attracted and it has been decided to generate 1 lakh employment through this. The industrialists will be encouraged.

Residential rates will be applied for the power which will be used to charge the electric vehicles. The government will give permission to set up charging station at petrol pump site under provisions of concerned rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, 25% subsidy will be given to 250 charging stations. The subsidy will also be given over registration of first 1 lakh vehicles. 15% subsidy of the original price (Rs. 5,000 for two-wheeler), Rs. 12,000 for three-wheeler and Rs. 1 lakh for four-wheeler) will be transferred into bank account of buyers within three months. Electric vehicles will get concession in road and registration tax.

Nashik is among those cities where electric vehicles will be used as per Maharashtra electric vehicle policy. Other cities are Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Thane.