‘4th death due to addl workload in Municipal Corporation’

Nashik: There is work pressure on municipal officials and employees in Nashik Municipal Corporation. Mayor should intervene to reduce it. This should be stopped. Fourth death took place due to this, alleged president of Municipal Karmachari Kamgar Sena and corporator Pravin Tidme on Friday and warned that all sanghatanas will take to the road to make officials and employees stress free.

Following suicide by assistant superintendent Sanjay Dharankar, there have been angry reactions by officials and employees. As note written by Dharankar mentioned that he was committing suicide due to work pressure, protest against Mundhe has been intensified.

On the backdrop of this, the Mayor, officials and employees offered condolences to late Sanjay Dharankar during birth anniversary programme of Krantisinh Nana Patil at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Officials and employees were present in large numbers for first time.

Informing about the incident, the Mayor offered condolences to Dharankar. Thereafter, Tidme conveyed angry reactions of officials and employees to office bearers and officials.

“Late Dharankar died due to work pressure. I am condemning this. No employee had taken this extreme step before this.

This is very sad incident. Though there is shortage of human resources, employees are working. This should be stopped. If this is not happening, agitation has to be started against this. No one refuse to work, but there should be no work pressure. Late Potinde, Akbar Shaikh, Kishore Gaikwad and Sanjay Dharankar died due to additional work pressure.

We all Sanghtanas are offering our condolences to them,” he said. Municipal Karmachari Kamgar Sena gave a complaint demanding to file offences against those officials responsible for Dharankar’s suicide to Gangapur police station. A memorandum demanding to plan work properly and take steps for recruitment of employees gave to the Municipal Commissioner.

As officials and employees retired on large scale in last 6-7 years, there is huge workload on officials and employees. As administration neglected this, Dharankar had to lose his life. Officials and employees are under pressure over fear of suspension and dismissal. Extreme steps like suicide have been taken.

The administration should probe into tis and take action against those officials who are responsible behind this. If there is an attempt to pressurise the employees, agitation will be staged, the memorandum states.

Pravin Tidme gave memorandum to senior police inspector of Gangapur Road police station Kishore More. File case against officials immediately and provide a copy of suicide note of Dharankar, he demanded.