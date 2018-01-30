Most demands by NMC teachers conceded: Mayor

Nashik : The meeting of convener committee of teacher organisation and education department was held under Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, yesterday. Pending demands of teachers in NMC education department were discussed in it. Out of total 23 demands, 19 demands were conceded, while follow up regarding four demands will be taken up with government, informed the Mayor after the meeting.

The office bearers of the convener committee of NMC primary teacher state level organisation was present for the meeting which was held in presence of the Mayor and administrative officer Nitin Upasani. Informing about the decision that was taken in the meeting, the Mayor said, “Discussions over pending demands were positive. 19 demands out of 23 demands were conceded and I issued instructions to the administrative officer to fulfill them earliest.

To apply graduate pay scale to eligible teachers subjectwise for std VI to std VII and to publish gradewise roster of headmaster after checking and to fill up vacant posts are related to government. Decision by government is expected on them. There is stay on teacher recruitment by government. As both subjects are related to government, follow up for this will be taken,” she added.

The subject to appoint eligible graduate teachers as centre chiefs by promotion to improve quality of NMC schools is related to government, the Mayor informed. Follow up will be taken with the government to get its approval to recruit centre chief post by promotion, It is possible to fill up the post after government approval, she informed further.

Sunil Khelukar, Balasaheb Kadlag, Sanjay Bachhav and other office bearers were present for the meeting.