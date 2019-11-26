44 farmers commit suicide in 10 months

NASHIK:

As district had lashed by delayed retreating rains, standing crops of farmers had damaged. Standing crops on 3.25 lakh hectares of land had damaged. A farmer from Malegaon tehsil committed suicide after he suffered from losses. A total of 44 farmers ended their lives in the last 10 months.

Farmers are in great difficulty due to dry drought earlier and wet drought now. The central government introduced a loan waiver scheme and Prime Minister Kisan Sanman scheme to aid the farmers. Despite there is no stop for the suicides of farmers.

A total of 44 farmers in the district committed suicides, between January 1 to October 31, 2019. A total of 10 farmers ended their lives in Dindori tehsil which is considered as progressive in the field of agriculture. Followed by this, a total of 9 farmers committed suicides in Malegaon tehsil. Last year, a total of 108 farmers ended their lives. The government gives financial aid to the family of that farmer who committed suicide.

For this district administration gets information from talathi and tehsildar about the reason behind suicide, his land and debt. However, 22 farmers have been found invalid to get the aid. It came to light that they committed suicide over illness, addiction and family dispute.

Of the total 44 farmers who committed suicides, 22 farmers committed suicide over debt. The government will provide aid of Rs 1 lakh to their kins. During the period of retreating rains, there was a rise in the number of farmer suicides. The figures are showing that around 15 farmers committed suicides.