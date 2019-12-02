42 lakh teachers to be trained under ‘Nisthha’

Nashik: This year on August 22 the Central Human Resource Development Ministry announced National Initiative for School Teachers Head Holistic Advancement (NISTHHA). Under this programme the ministry has decided to train teacher so that the students will get skilled teachers.

The teacher teaching from class first to eight including the school principals and center heads will be given training. The orders about the same have been given by the ministry to the State Education Research and Training Council.

The training programme will be conducted at state, district as well as tehsil level.

The ministry has decided to train 42 lakh teacher under this initiative. It will include study completion, studies and analysis as per strengths, School security and safety, individual and social characteristics, health and yoga, kitchen garden and many such subjects will be handled.

For this initiative five best teacher from every district will be selected and they will be given a traing at state level. It will include two language expert, and each expert in science, mathematics and social sciences. Teachers trained at state level will conduct workshops at Taluka level for other teachers.

The ministry has planned for the initiative at various levels. A panel of experts will be appointed to conduct te workshop and to solve the problems of teachers regarding NISTHHA.