41 milk tankers head towards Mumbai under police escort

NASHIK: As many as 41 milk tankers from Nashik have headed towards Mumbai under police escort on Monday following a statewide ‘milk blockade’ agitation called by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana spread across the district. Though the agitation received robust response in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, it is however remained largely unaffected on its first day in Nashik district.

“Since morning as many as 41 milk tankers have headed towards Mumbai under strict police escort, informed by district collector Radhakrishnan B during chairing a joint meeting of cooperative milk federations (doodh sangh) from Nashik and Nagar districts on the backdrop of the ‘milk blockade’ called by the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) across Maharashtra demanding higher milk procurement prices.

Police superintendent Sanjay Darade, resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar and regional dairy development officer Shrikant Shipurkar were also present.

“Daily 1.30 lakh litres of milk is procured in Nashik district. Out of which, 50,000 litres of milk is supplied for Nashik city, while rest of the milk is supplied to Mumbai. Nagar is the major supplier of milk to Mumbai. There are as many as 47 doodh sanghs in both the districts, of which 13 sanghs are from Nashik,” said the district collector.

He appealed all the milk producers, dairy owners seeking milk supply to Mumbai and other parts of the state that they should contact local police station for escort facility. The police department has been instructed on this, he said. “All the milk procurement centres would be provided police protection. A special cell has been activated at the collectorate. The concerned producers, owners can dial 0253-2317151 and/or 2315080 for help.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana is demanding a direct Rs. 5 subsidy a litre and waiver of Goods and Services Tax on butter and milk powder.

Speaking in Pune, Mr. Shetti said: “We have never shut doors for discussion. The Kerala and Karnataka governments have offered subsidies to their milk farmers. We demand that the Maharashtra government do the same.”

Speaking in the Assembly in Nagpur, State Minister for Dairy Development Mahadev Jankar announced that the government would hike milk procurement prices by Rs 3 a litre. “We have already announced an export subsidy of Rs 50 a kg on milk powder. I urge Raju Shetti to stop playing politics,” he said.

However, Mr. Shetti remained intransigent. He said that the agitation would continue until the government hiked the per litre milk procurement price by Rs 5.