41 dengue patients found in July

Nashik: There is an increase in number of patients suffering from dengue in jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation. 41 patients have been found positive for dengue in July alone, while 173 suspect patients have been found till July 15.

Three dengue patients have been found in east division, while 3 dengue patients have been found in west division. Four dengue patients have been found in Nashik Road division.7 dengue patients have been found in Panchavati. Highest number (18) of dengue patients have been found in Satpur division.

Last year 14 patients were found positive for dengue, while 94 suspect patients were found in the same period.

Notices have been issued to concerned and cases will be filed against those who found negligent. People should change the water they stored every 4-5 days.

They should check the water they stored regularly. If they found larvae in the water, they should destroy them and dump the water, said an official from NMC public health department.

Around 50-60% people are unaware about mosquito breeding. People should install mosquito nets at the windows of their residences. They should close their windows earlier in the evening to prevent entry for mosquitos. Notices have been issued to new construction sites and they have been asked to take care about water stock. NMC is conducting the survey of construction sites.

The maximum penalty is Rs. 10,000, while minimum penalty is Rs. 5,000, he informed.

Instructions have been issued for health workers to inspect every household in the city. We also instructed the to seek reasons, if residents deny entry. The objective behind this drive to inspect possible mosquito breeding sites, he informed further.

Earlier, 235 patients have been found positive for dengue and 235 patients showing dengue like symptoms have been found from the period of January to May. There was outbreak of dengue on large scale in Nashik two years ago. Followed by Mumbai and Pune, higher number of dengue patients had succumbed to the disease.

The number of patients positive for the diseases was higher in Nashik since last two years. On the backdrop of this, the NMC public health department is conducting an awareness in the city.

Divisionwise dengue patients

Nashik east – 3

Nashik west – 3

Nashik Road – 4

Panchavati – 7

Satpur – 18