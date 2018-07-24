41 dengue patients found in 3 weeks

Nashik: There is an increase in a number of patients suffering from dengue in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation. 77 patients have been found positive for dengue in last three weeks, while 173 suspect patients have been found.

As there was less rain in June, the number of dengue patients was less. However, number of patients suffering from dengue rose to 41 in two weeks of July. The number of dengue patients reached 77 in last three weeks. 94 patients were found in July last year.

Nashik Municipal Corporation is conducting a special drive to inspect mosquito breeding spots. Considering rising number of patients, the public health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has started to take immediate measures.

Health officer Dr. Jairam Kothari convened an urgent meeting of officials and started to take measures and create awareness among the people. People should change the water they stored every 4-5 days. They should check the water they stored regularly.

If they found larvae in the water, they should destroy them and dump the water, said an official from NMC public health department. Around 50-60% people are unaware about mosquito breeding.

People should install mosquito nets at the windows of their residences. They should close their windows earlier in the evening to prevent entry for mosquitos. Notices have been issued to new construction sites and they have been asked to take care about water stock.

NMC is conducting the survey of construction sites. The maximum penalty is Rs. 10,000, while minimum penalty is Rs. 5,000, he informed. Instructions have been issued for health workers to inspect every household in the city.

We also instructed the to seek reasons, if residents deny entry. The objective behind this drive to inspect possible mosquito breeding sites, he informed further. Earlier, 235 patients have been found positive for dengue and 235 patients showing dengue like symptoms have been found from the period of January to May.

There was outbreak of dengue on large scale in Nashik two years ago. Followed by Mumbai and Pune, higher number of dengue patients had succumbed to the disease. The number of patients positive for the diseases was higher in Nashik since last two years.

On the backdrop of this, the NMC public health department is conducting an awareness in the city.