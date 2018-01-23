4,000 students take part in mini marathon

New Nashik : The 10th mini marathon organised jointly by Rotary Club of Nashik-Ambad and Sapkal Knowledge Hub took place in New Nashik area. Students from KBH high school Girnare dominated the marathon and grabbed 17 prizes out of total 30 prizes.

As many as 4,000 students from various schools and colleges from Nashik city and district took part in the marathon which was held in six categories. Girl-students of KBH high school bagged all prizes under 14 and 17 age group for girls. The high school also bagged 3 prizes each in boys and girls category for above 18 years and bagged a single prize under 14 boys category.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Ravindra Sapkal, Hiraman Aher, police inspector Madhukar Kad and Rotary Club of Nashik-Ambad president Vipul Lodaya were present as chief guests. Work by Rotary Club is praiseworthy and with organisation of competitions players from city and rural area are getting encouragement, stated Mayor Ranjana Bhansi.

Jayant Pawar, T H Patil, Santosh Bhatt, Major D K Zarekar and others took sincere efforts for success of the mini marathon.