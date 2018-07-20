40 bone marrow transplants performed successfully at Lotus institute

Nashik: The facility of bone marrow transplant for the patients suffering from aplastic anaemia is available at Lotus Institute. It has become the first hospital which is providing this facility in North Maharashtra.

Though bone marrow transplant has done at very reasonable cost in the hospital, donors should come forward, stated director Lotus institute and blood cancer and bone marrow expert Dr. Pritesh Junagade in a media briefing on Friday.

He has performed as many as 40 bone marrow transplant successfully so far. Dr. Junagade also performed more than 300 transplants in England. He has established Lotus Institute of Hematology and Oncology Institute of Bone Marrow Transplant in 2012 to provide benefit of state-of-the-art technology to the patients in Nashik as well as in North Maharashtra.

Bone marrow makes three principle cells. In patients suffering from aplastic anaemia bone marrow stops to make stem cells. If number of red blood cells is reduced, person can suffer from any infection immediately, Dr. Junagade informed further.

This disease is not a cancer. The spread and intensity of aplastic anaemia is understood from the number of stem cells. This percentage can change. It is developed slowly, he said.

“Bone marrow transplantation is a best option for plastic anaemia. Treatment in my hospital is provided at very reasonable rates.

The role by donor is very important for this. Stem cells have taken from donors who take money and donors who give it as social duty,” Dr. Junagade stated.Social organisations should come forward to provide aid to financially weak patients as treatment would require Rs. 8-10 lakh, he urged and informed that an aid of Rs. 3 lakh has provided from Chief Minister’s fund.