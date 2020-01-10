PUNE :

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, here on Friday.

Sri Lanka made two changes in their team bringing in Angelo Mathews and Sandakan for this match.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli made three changes in their team. Sanju Samson came in place of Rishabh Pant, Chahal replaced Kuldeep while Manish Pandey to play in place of Shivam Dube.

The first match in Guwahati was abandoned due to a damp pitch, while India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20I in Indore.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka : Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara

India: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal