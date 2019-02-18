3rd edition of women walkathon to be held on March 3

Nashik: The women walkathon has been organized on March 3 through the concept by Sonali Dabak to create awareness among women about their health. This is the third year of the walkathon.

The 3-km walkathon will begin from Suyojit Verdian Valley at 6.30 am, informed Sonali Dabak in a media briefing on Monday. Sonali Dabak said, “We have started women walkathon from 2017. The theme this year is ‘Empowered women–empowered India’. Women are taking care of their family but they neglect their health.

If women are healthy, their families will be healthy. The motto of the marathon is to create awareness among women about health.” This year, women from Gharkul Parivar will participate in the walkathon.

The aid will be provided to Siddhivinayak centre for rehabilitation of handicapped. All women participants will be honoured with a medal. The prizes will be given on enthusiasm, dynamic personality, costume and best group. Neeta Narang, Dr. Shriya Kulkarni, Architect Tarranum Qadri, Apurva Jakhadi, Kiran Salani and Architect Anagha Patil are the brand ambassadors for this walkathon.

As the registration will be first come first priority basis, those interested should register their names online or offline. One can obtain more information from the Facebook named Events by Sonali Dabak.

For more information, one should contact mobile numbers 9422940778 or 9422705144, urged the organizers.“Rohini Patil, Dr. Shriya Kulkarni, Urja Patil, Tarranum Qadri and others were also present for the media briefing.