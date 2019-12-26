35,000 visitors visit planetarium this year

Nashik : Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium and Science Center, Nashik established by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) saw a footfall of around 35,000 visitors this year. The planetarium from April to October has earned around Rs 1.93 lakh through their shows.

The planetarium was established in a move to earn revenue as well as to provide education on the universe and planetary systems to everyone. The officials at Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium informed that they conduct daily around 3 shows.

The planetarium has a seating capacity of 105 persons at a time. Every day, the planetarium and science centre is visited by around 350 people. The planetarium in Nashik is the only such centre in North Maharashtra and has a high frequency of school visitors.

“The response to the planetarium is very good. The school trips visit the centre from Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Raigad, Rajapur, Dhule, Kolhapur, Beed, Nandurbar and many more places. We have a feedback book here and the response we get there after the show is tremendous.

The kids get very excited about the universe and overall planetary systems after the show”, said an official. The planetarium is visited by not only kids but by people of all age groups. Every six months the show is changed by the Corporation. The response gets low during the monsoon.

Wonders of Universe

The Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium is currently showing ‘Wonders of the Universe’ in its daily show. The show is available in three languages Marathi, Hindi and English. The show consists of a tour of various wonders found in the universe, information about various galaxies, planets, stars and our solar system. The show is changed every six months by the NMC. The Corporation is now planning to subscribe to new shows in the upcoming year.