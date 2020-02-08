333 Recruits turn Gunners at passing out parade

NASHIK: “I congratulate those who have dreamt of serving the nation from their childhood. You are here because of blessings and inspiration of your parents and teachers. I owe my sincere gratitude to them for their dedication.

As you have undergone rigorous training, you are now fully prepared to serve the nation”, said Major General P Ramesh, Vishist Seva Medal, Chief Instructor, Faculty of Gunnery at School of Artillery while addressing the young recruits at the passing out parade at the Umrao Singh parade ground at Artillery Center, Nashik Road-Camp, on Saturday.

A total of 333 cadet gunners took the final step out of the Artillery Center. Maj Gen P Ramesh guided the recruits saying, “You are now in military uniform. It is your utmost responsibility to protect the nation, its honour and pride. Do not forget that you are in military uniform due to the sacrifices made by our ancestors.

Your responsibility has increased manifold as the attitude of people looking at you has changed drastically and taken a positive turn. Set a goal in your life, devote yourself for that and be fit”. The recruits took the final step after completing their 42 weeks training to be inducted as gunners of the Indian Army. They were imparted knowledge on Drill, PPT, BPET, firing, RECT CAMP, assault, trade test, etc.

The recruits displayed a sense of discipline and drill when they marched past to the tune of the drum beats in an impeccable ceremony. The smartly attired and well-turned recruits gave a fine display of their professional training and marching in front of the reviewing officer. Not only did the recruits portray their preparedness as trained soldiers they also showed a sense of pride.

The parade was led by parade commander Recruit Driver Mechanical Transport Amol Wankhede (1 TRG REGT). Keeping with the age-old traditions, they were administrated the oath of allegiance and devotion to duty by the religious teachers.

It was a proud moment for the parents and recruits who took the oath for dedicating their lives in the service of the nation. Parents of the recruits were also honoured by the commemorative batch during the ceremony. The recruits were then awarded for their achievements in different categories. Recruit Gunner Pratik K S, 1 TRG REGT was adjudged as the overall best recruit