32-year-old beaten to death in Ambad

Nashik: A person was allegedly beaten to death in Ambad area of the city during afternoon hours on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Rahul Jadhav, 32, was a resident of Morewadi in Ambad and was allegedly beaten by the shopkeeper after he was found stealing the items from his shop.

“The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Jadhav approached the shop and stole some items. The shopkeeper and the accused in the case Ganeshmal Rathi, 44, caught him and forced him into a godown,” said Senior police inspector, Somnath Tambe.

Tambe said that a few months ago too, Jadhav stole some items from the shop and the incident was caught in the CCTV cameras installed in the shop. “Rathi thus identified Jadhav. However, on Wednesday Jadhav was seen stealing again,” he added.

The official said that Rathi then tied Jadhav and brutally beat him in the godown through the day until he succumbed to the injuries. Rathi later went at 5. 30 pm to check on Jadhav when he was found unresponsive and the incident came into light. Tambe said that Rathi had been booked with an offence of murder.