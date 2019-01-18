30,607 ration card holders take benefit of portability facility

Nashik: Last year, a total of 30,607 ration card holders took benefit of the portability facility being made available Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies. As per this scheme, ration card holders can get foodgrain from any fair price shop near to his/her home.

In the meantime, this facility has been available in other states of the state after Nagpur under foodgrain distribution scheme based on aadhaar number. Ration card holders have got a huge relief with this.

The Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies have started the portability facility for passengers especially, workers, labourers and service persons. This scheme has been linked with aadhaar card.

The old ration card can be registered from supply officer at a new place or place of transfer on the basis of aadhaar card number. Thereafter, it is possible for a consumer to get the foodgrain from a nearby fair price shop.

It has been implemented in some states as a pilot project under a cheaper foodgrain distribution scheme. Ration card holders in the district have been benefitted on large scale by this scheme.

16,000 ration card holders took benefit of the scheme in the current month. Among those ration card holders who took benefit of the portability scheme, ration card holders from the city on top. Followed by this, ration card holders from Nashik rural and Malegaon city took benefit of this facility.