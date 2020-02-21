3000 Bael tree saplings distributed: NMC conducts Bael festival

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) celebrated the Indian Bael tree festival on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The Bael Festival was organized under the flower show ‘Pushpotsav 2020’ organized by the Corporation. It distributed 3,000 Indian Bael tree saplings among Nashikites.

The saplings were distributed to the citizens by the Nashik Municipal Commissioner and chairman of tree authority committee, Radhakrishna Game and Bharati Game. The Indian Bael tree is very related to Lord Shiva and has a very important place in Ayurveda.

The Bael fruit is high in nutritional value and has a good source of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, fats too. The Bael fruit pulp contains steroids, coumarins, flavonoids, terpenoids, phenolic compounds, lignin, inulin, and other antioxidants that can protect you from diseases. In addition, it contains proteins, carbohydrates, minerals. To save such important medicinal tree the move has been taken by the Corporation.

Nashikites were requested to plant the saplings and take care of them as a is a crucial step for contributing to the environment and to increase the number of Bael trees in the city. The Corporation distributed the saplings in all six divisions of the city.

In East division, the saplings were distributed in Kathe lane, Indira Nagar jogging track and Raka colony park, while in west division the saplings were distributed in Krishinagar jogging track, Ganesh Chowk and Children Park. In New Nashik division, the saplings were distributed in Sant Gadge Maharaj garden, Patil Nagar, Swami Vivekanand Nagar park, Kale Nagar jogging track and at various places in Satpur and Panchavati division.

Officials said that Nashikites gave a very good response to the festival. On the occasion garden inspector Vasant Dhumse, Rajendra Pandey, Ramesh Bhalerao, Public Relations Officer Nitin Gambhire and others were present.