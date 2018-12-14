30 squads formed to create awareness about VVPAT

Awareness drive to be conducted from today

Nashik: As per the instructions by the Election Commission of India, awareness about voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be created among citizens in the villages in Nashik district from today (Dec. 15). 30 squads, two for each taluka in the district have been formed for this drive.

This drive will be conducted till January 15, informed tehsildar Ganesh Rathod.

The VVPAT machine will be used in upcoming Lok Sabha elections to verify if a vote is cast to concern candidate or not. Information about this will be given to citizens between December 15 to January 15.

Two squads of officials and employees for each taluka have been formed for this. The training about this was given by election branch officials to other officials. Political parties made various allegations about the electronic voting machine. Alleging after pressing of a button in front of a candidate, the vote was being cast to a candidate of the certain party, some political parties demanded to conduct the election process using the traditional method.

Taking note of this, the Election Commission decided to use VVPAT machines at all voting centres to bring transparency in the election process. Accordingly, Nashik district has received 5500 VVPAT machines and they were checked by technicians. Thereafter a training related to this was given to returning officials.

Now, the awareness drive will be conducted for a period of one month to make citizens aware with this from today. Meanwhile, when the voter presses a button in front of a candidate, the voter-verifiable paper audit trail is displayed in the machine.

In addition, VVPAT slip mentioning a candidate’s name, number and sign is also displayed for 7 seconds. This slip is cut automatically thereafter and there is a beep sound and slip is collected in a sealed box.