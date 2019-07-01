Type to search

पहिल्याच पावसात महामार्गाची दुर्दशा, जिल्हाधिकार्‍यांना निवेदन

Deshdoot Times DT City News

30 security guards appointed for Godavari’s security

Nikheel Pardeshi July 1, 2019 10:49 pm
Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been appointed 30 security guards to maintain hygiene and cleanliness of Godavari river. Eight female guards are among those 30 security guards. This may help in maintaining the sanctity of the river. Following the order of the High Court, NMC had appointed 90 security guards earlier, however, former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe removed all the guards as their contract came to an end last year. As a result, there was an issue of Godavari hygiene.

Traders and common citizens demanded to re-appoint security guards. Paying heed to this demand, NMC has appointed a total of 30 security guards.  The past Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had formed the Goda conservation cell with an objective to reduce pollution of Godavari and maintain hygiene. But it is now ignored. Earlier, 90 security guards were appointed to maintain vigil in the area between Holkar bridge to Tapovan area and to take action against polluters.

The newly appointed 30 private security guards will be deployed at Ramkund, Godaghat, Gandhi Talav and, a new building of vegetable market and near Talkuteshwar bridge. They will work in two shifts from 6 am to 2 pm and 12 pm to 8 pm.

