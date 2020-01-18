2924 MT grapes exported from Nashik

NASHIK :

The grape season in Nashik has begun little late this time. Though grapes are affected by delayed retreating rains and delayed cold, a total of 2924 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported from Nashik district by Wednesday (Jan 15), informed sources from the agriculture department.

The grape is exported to Europe and non-European countries from Nashik. As per figures in the last two days, 714 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported to Europe, while 2210 tonnes of grapes have been exported to non-European countries. To get a phytosanitary certificate which is necessary for grape export, farmers have to make plot registration with the agriculture department. For this, registration of a total of 28,201 plots has been made by January 15, informed the department.

The grape production in Nashik may reduce by half due to delayed retreating rains. Insecticides have to be sprayed on a large scale to save vineyards. It was estimated that the quality of grapes would be affected and export would be reduced. However, the export situation till January 15 is good, comparing to last year. Last year a total of 1216 metric tonnes of grapes had been exported in the same period in January.

This season, the grapes have been exported to Dubai, Netherland, Germany and the United Kingdom. Vineyards suffered largely due to delayed retreating rains. As a result, the number of grape producers making registration for export is reduced.