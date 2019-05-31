280 women victim of domestic violence

Pooja Tipre / Nahsik: 280 cases of domestic violence against women have been registered in the last one and half years in Nashik city, according to police figures. The story of violence against women is not new as women have been victims of domestic violence ever since. Women are being persecuted for reasons of dowry and money among others even today.

From the 280 cases of domestic violence against women, 7 women have lost their lives for reasons of dowry.

Dowry though a social evil continues to be one of the main cause of such persecution of women. A women security department has been constituted under the Police Commissionerate for the safety of women.

According to the police, among other important reasons of domestic violence cases are excessive use of social media and extra material affairs. Women are also assaulted due to internal disputes, demand for money, lack of beauty, and other reasons.

Women are physically, mentally and sexually harassed by the husbands. There have been cases where there has been a threat to the woman’s life as disputes have gone to extremes. Within a year and a half, seven women were tortured and murdered, while atempts were made to kill 11 women .

Seven women had lost their lives for the dowry. 238 women were harassed. And 17 cases of women who were pushed to the edge to commit suicide were reported with the police . Women’s Safety Department has been counselling the families of related women. This counseling is expected to reduce the number of domestic violence.