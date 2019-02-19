27 police officials transferred

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 27 police inspectors and police sub-inspectors working under the city police commissionerate have been transferred as per guidelines by Central Election Commission of India and Director General of Police and orders by Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Senior police inspector of Ambad police station Somnath Tambe has been transferred to the central crime branch, while police inspector of Upnagar police station Prabhakar Rayate has been transferred to traffic branch.

Police inspector of Adgaon police station Pundlik Bhondve has been transferred to control cell, whereas police inspector of cyber police station Kamlakar Jadhav has not been transferred.

Names of assistant police inspectors and sub-inspectors who have been transferred and their places of transfer in bracket are as follow: Vilas Shelke – Sarkarwada police station (traffic branch); Sanjay Bidgar – Adgaon police station (traffic branch); Kundan Sonane – Nashik Road police station (special branch); Sarika Ahirrao – Sarkarwada police station (traffic branch); Devidas Ingole – Panchavati police station (traffic branch); Raghunath Shegar – Panchavati police station (traffic branch); Sandip Varhade – Satpur police station (riot control squad); Nagesh Mohite – Indiranagar police station (traffic branch); Anil Bagul – Sarkarwada police station (special branch); Tulshiram Palde – Gangapur police station (control cell); Vaishali Shinde – Bhadrakali police station (economic offences wing); Harsharani Deore – Adgaon police station (traffic branch); Suvarna Handore – Nashik Road police station (bomb detection squad); Rakesh Shevale – Ambad police station (traffic branch); Sunil Bodke – Indiranagar police station (crime branch); Sunil Kasarle – Bhadrakali police station (bomb detection squad); Raghunat Satpute – Mhasrul police station (control cell); Pravin Bakle – Upnagar police station (anti-terrorism squad); Ganesh Jadhav – Upnagar police station (anti-naxalite cell); Tushar Chavan – Ambad police station (quick response squad); Shweta Belhekar – Indiranagar police station (women safety) and Ajinath More – Indiranagar police station (special branch).

Meanwhile, senior police inspectors, deputy police commissioners and personnel would be transferred within some days, expressed sources of police.