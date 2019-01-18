26 shanties on police land demolished

Nashik: The anti-encroachment squad of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) demolished encroachment by 26 shanties on the land of police headquarter on Friday amidst police protection. Residents tried to oppose this, but police thwarted their opposition.

There was an encroachment on the land in a corner of city police commissionerate opposite KTHM college on Gangapur Road for last many years. There were 26 shanties. Kiosks were also set up there along the road.

As a result, construction of a compound wall at police headquarter was delayed. The city police commissionerate took a follow up with NMC to demolish this encroachment. However, residents who were residing there went to the court against this.

A hearing over this was going on in Mumbai High Court. The High Court rejected their claims and ordered to remove the shanties. As there was no action after a period of one month had passed, the police department followed up the matter with NMC.

Thereafter, NMC anti-encroachment department issued noticed to the residents and ordered to vacate the land. As the term of notice was over on Friday, the anti-encroachment squad with help of police conducted demolition drive to remove 26 shanties.

After removal of the encroachments, police have got their land for their functioning. Police were fighting to get this land for the last many years. Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil, senior police inspector of Sarkarwada police station Ashok Bhagat and 50 male and women personnel maintained tight security during the drive.

Meanwhile, there was a shanty by a police employee working in the city. It has come to light that he gave this shanty on a rental basis to a tenant. The concerned informed that he took a rent of Rs. 1500 a day ago.