24 aadhaar card centres started

Nashik: The aadhaar card registration system has come to a halt following technical snag in secured file transfer protocol (SFTP) in main server. As a result, aadhaar registration centres in state have been closed for 3-4 days. However, technical snag was cleared immediately in Nashik district and UID has started 24 centres. As a result, citizens have got some relief.

Following technical snag in the secured file transfer protocol, there were difficulties in uploading data in main server. If data is not uploaded for five days, machines will stop working automatically.

This problem is being felt everywhere in the state. As a result, aadhaar registration work has been completely closed. Taking note of this, the district administration demanded to start kit in Nashik city. 24 kits have been started in the city, claimed the administration. It will be increased slowly. In addition, 18 new kits have been approved for Nashik district, but they have not activated yet.