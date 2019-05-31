2,278 e-vehicles run in city

Bharat Pagare / Nashik: To curb rising air pollution, the central government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Nashikites are also preferring to buy electric vehicles. At present, 2,151 e-rickshaws and 125 two-wheelers are running on the roads in the city. The number of electric vehicles will be increased in the next period. This will help in providing a boost to pollution free Nashik movement.

The awareness is being created among citizens over the usage of electric vehicles to maintain ecological balance. A concession is given on the purchase of an electric car. Considering the rise in global warming, the concept of electric vehicles has come forward, however, many do not prefer to buy electric vehicles due to unavailability of charging stations.

The central government has aimed for 60 lakh e-vehicles lakh in the caountry till 2020. Currently, 3.5-4 lakh e-vehicles are running on the road in the country. The number of e-vehicles in Nashik city is 2,278. To increase their usage, there is a need to give emphasis on state-of-the-art technology and research, public awareness and battery recharge facility.

A policy regarding e-vehicle was approved in 2011 to lower air pollution due to vehicles. It had been decided to encourage the manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles and to increase their usage. After fixing the target, some major automobile companies have entered this sector.

One of the important reasons behind a low number of e-vehicles is no facility for charging of battery during travelling. Electricity supply is also another important thing. There are total 150 power stations across the country. Their numbers should be increased.

The speed of any vehicle is important for consumers. e-vehicles have to compete with petrol and diesel vehicles over this. Research has to be conducted for the development of new technology for this. The price of two-wheeler running on electricity is around Rs. 30,000-60,000, while the price of four-wheelers is around Rs. 8 lakh. Price of e-vehicle depends on the quality of the battery. As the cost of Lithium battery is higher, one has to pay more money.