22 clusters to be set up in division

Ravindra Kedia

Satpur: The industries are being encouraged to provide momentum to Make in India concept by the central government. In addition, various cluster schemes have been introduced to make quality industrial products at a global level. Central and state governments are providing a special grant for this.

22 clusters are being set up in Nashik division. Of them, 5 clusters have been started. Moves are being taken to establish rest clusters. Special planning has been made at government level for setting up a system providing services and facilities by industries manufacturing the same product for the development of industries.

Clusters are being set up at various locations through this. Joint director of Nashik division Pradip Deshmukh informed about setting up of clusters in Nashik division. Following setting up of Nashik Engineering Cluster in 2012, three small clusters have been set up. Steps have been taken to set up more 10 clusters in the upcoming period.

Nashik Engineering Cluster has been set up under the central government’s industrial infrastructure upgradation scheme (IIUS). It is being run by SVP, created through joint efforts by central government, state government, Nashik Municipal Corporation and NICE.

This is the only cluster in the country which is most effective and running efficiently.

Malegaon has power looms on large scale. Considering this, the textile cluster has been set up there by spending Rs. 15 crore.

Taking into account large scale production of cotton in Shirpur area and it is situated along a boundary of Gujarat state, efforts are being taken to set up a textile cluster there. As Ahmednagar has a higher number of auto and engineering industries, auto and engineering cluster has been set up there by spending Rs. 15 crore and it has been functionalised.

Besides this, Yeola’s Paithani cluster which is among some projects which are in process from 2016 is delayed. As report in detail of this project has not tabled, it is still pending. Besides this, a process to set up textile cluster at Navapur has gathered momentum.

This project is in a tendering phase and it will be completed soon, Deshmukh informed. Apart from this, agriculture equipment cluster (Rs. 5 crore) at Andarsul, Yeola and Jardoshi cluster (Rs. 5 crore) are still pending as the report has not prepared yet.

Two clusters had been proposed for Jalgaon in 2017. Goldsmith cluster was proposed in them in view that goldsmiths can bring varieties to their products. Momentum had been provided for setting up of Shri Sai engineering cluster.

Both of these clusters in a condition for the presentation of the report. Bedana cluster at Pimpalgaon Baswant is also delayed due to non-presentation of the report. A proposal of setting up of potter rural industry cluster (Rs. 5 crore) to bring improvement and modernisation in production by potter community in Nashik had been tabled.

It is also pending. The reports of engineering gramodyog cluster (Rs. 5 crore), Mahacot textile cluster (Rs. 5 crore) at Dhule and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar wool cluster (Rs. 5 crore) are also pending.

In addition, approval was given for development of Janori-Jaulke (Rs. 10 crore), Gonde-Wadiwarhe (Rs. 18 crore), Sinnar co-op estate (Rs. 3.06 crore), Yeola co-op estate (Rs. 1.35 crore), Pachore industrial estate (Rs. 1.41 crore) and Bhusaval industrial estate (Rs. 80 lakh) under basic facilities development project. The basic facilities in these areas will be developed through the fund by central and state governments.