212 rickshaw stops sanctioned in city

Nashik: Following a joint inspection by the regional transport department, Nashik Municipal Corporation and office bearers of the auto-rickshaw union, 212 rickshaw stops have been sanctioned in Nashik city. After receiving objections over them in a month’s time, a decision will be taken over them.

Orders had been issued that auto-rickshaw drivers should charge a fare as per meter or share-e-rickshaw fare chart. It has been made mandatory that auto-rickshaw drivers should charge fare from passengers as per this. Action is being taken against those drivers failing to charge a fare as per meter or share-e-rickshaw fare chart.

However, auto-rickshaw had drivers complained that there were no sufficient rickshaw stops in the city. To find out an immediate way for this, office bearers of Rickshaw Driver-Owner Sanghatana conducted a meeting with the administration on November 26.

In 2015, the regional transport department inspected 263 stops. Of them, approval has been given to 212 stops. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pournima Chougule-Shringi issued a notification regarding this on Thursday. Accordingly, 212 stops have been temporarily announced as authorized stops.

Objections over this have been sought in month’s time. The next decision will be taken after hearing over the objections.