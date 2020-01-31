209 officials of five districts present before CM

NASHIK :

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday conducted a review meeting of North Maharashtra. The meeting was joined by a total of 209 officials from all districts in North Maharashtra. The officials from Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar and Nashik were present before the CM. The meeting was joined by heads of all departments including revenue, water irrigation, MSEDCL, public works department, water conservation, Zilla Parishad, Agriculture, MSRTC and other departments.

The meeting was started late by around an hour. The first meeting was of Dhule district was ended in 45 minutes. Sources said that only the top officials gave the review of their respective districts. The meeting took to follow up of various government schemes including irrigation projects, gharkul scheme, electricity pending issues, PM gharkul scheme, CM rural drinking water scheme, tribal development and other schemes.

The sources from collectorate informed that the meeting planning was done with very minute planning and taking various factors into consideration. The sequence of meetings of various districts was finalized with taking the distance of their place in consideration as well as the connectivity of the place with Nashik.

The meetings of Dhule and Jalgoan district were arranged first as they have a National Highway linked with Nashik and can come earliest. The third meeting was planned for Nandurbar district, as it is far from Nashik and takes a longer time. The district also lacks good quality roads considering all this they were placed in the middle of the review meeting.

CM appreciated for a formal look

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Nashik collectorate for a review meeting of North Maharashtra. The meeting also witnessed all the Members of Parliament, Member of Legislative Assembly from North Maharashtra. The ministers, MLA’s, MP’s all were in khadi, Nehru jackets, jodhpuri or were in the traditional look of the political leaders. On the other hand, the CM arrived in a formal blue shirt and pant. The simple look of CM was well appreciated by the officials who have come for a meeting.

209 Officials Present

District Number of officials

Dhule 38

Nandurbar 30

Jalgaon 39

Ahamadnagar 43

Nashik 59