2019 Financial Budget Reactions

There is nothing in the budget for the youth. This is an election oriented budget. Giving support of Rs 6000 per annum to farmers is like making a mockery of their situation. The note ban has affected the businesses negatively and there is nothing to help them out.

-Dr Tushar Shewale , district president, Congress

This budget is nothing but an election gimmick. By giving Rs 6000 annually to the farmers they are trying to make fun of the farmers’ situation. There is no clarity on how will the employment be generated. The only relief in the income tax slab. This is an election budget with an aim to lure the voters.

-Ajay Boraste, former city president, Shiv Sena

This budget has totally neglected the co-operative banks which form the back bone for the rural economy. They give sops for nationalised banks but ignore the co-operative sector and this is not very heartening. The interest limit on postal deposits has been increased to 40,000 from 10,000 this will make people invest more in postal banks. The only relief is in income tax.

-Vishwas Thakur, Chairman Vishwas Co-operative Bank.

This budget is to lure the voter considering the party’s defeat in the state elections in the recent past. This is an election oriented budget. By giving a support of Rs 500 per month to the marginal farmer, the budget only makes a mockery of their situation. The effort is only to lure the farmers, middle class and labour class.

-Chaggan Bhujbal, former deputy chief minister, Maharashtra

The budget is like showing a child the reflection of the moon in water. How is the support of Rs 500 per month going to help the farmers? We were expecting some implementation of the Swaminathan commission but that didn’t happen. Luring by false hopes will not gain them votes.

-Govind Pagar, district president, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

This is a pre election populist budget. The budget paves a way for the government to be in rule once again. The good part is that the budget has recognised the unorganised sector. Supporting the farmers is also a good step. For the first time the tax payer has been honoured. The digital tax system sound relieving and expresses confidence on the tax payer.

-Jyotsna Mutalik, Director, Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd.

It is a favourable budget for real estate as it has given due importance to the sector and will overcome the hurdles which were making it difficult to perform at its best.

The extension to Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act is being extended for one more year is a welcome step. Also welcome is the exemption of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house. But the major hurdle of GST continues and its relief to a certain extent must come by.

– Sunil Kotwal, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI Maharashtra

Excellent Budget for the following reasons that he has taken care of each section of the society we need to increase investments to generate employment opportunities. He has removed import duty on capital goods on 36 items. Second house exempt will encourage people to have another house/invest in week end homes which will boost new construction and therefor jobs. Tax assessments to be done electronically will reduce opportunities for harassment and corruption and allowing citizens to pursue their occupation. Tax Rebate upto 5 lakhs after deduction and effectively 6.5 lakhs gross gives to the middle class more incomes in their hands. So overall he has taken good care on investments and middle class and employment generation which is the need of the hour.

– Narendra Golia, Industrialist

Within 2 years, tax assessment will be done electronically. IT returns processing in just 24 hours. Minimum 14% revenue of GST to states by Central Govt.

– Varun Talwar, president AIMA

Provisions relating to Income Tax relief to middle class, direct cash transfer to small farmers, pension for unorganised sector workers, interest subvention for MSME are in right direction. Wish this came a year earlier. Certain support for housing sector will be helpful.

– Harishankar Banarji, president NIMA