20 Indian Army soldiers killed in violent face-off with China’s PLA in Galwan Valley

NEW DELHI :

In a massive scale-up of conflict in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, about 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed during a violent face-off with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China on Monday. According to sources, the Chinese side has suffered around 50 casualties.

‘The Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area, where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20,’ the Indian Army said.

The Army further said that it is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. No firing had taken place during the face-off.

‘The Indian troops were attacked by rods and stones,’ sources said. The number of casualties suffered by the Indian Army revealed the extent and scale of the conflict, which has escalated over the past two days.

Meanwhile, high-level meetings in Defence establishments were held on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review the prevailing situation in eastern Ladakh, where the face-off between troops of India and China has continued since early May.

India has accused China of failing to adhere scrupulously to the June 6 agreement, reached between senior military officials of the two countries for de-escalation of the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

In the first official reaction to the violent clashes with the Chinese troops that left three Indian Army personnel dead, the External Affairs Ministry said that both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided, had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Official spokesperson of MEA, Anurag Shrivastava said, ‘Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese