2 lakh voters to get smart voter identity cards

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district election branch is conducting a special drive and smart voter identity cards will be distributed to more than 2 lakh voters.

The election branch has received 2,06,156 smart voter identity cards and it is distributing them constituency wise. The Election Commission of India is using newer technologies to bring more transparency in the election process. As a part of this, smart voter identity cards are being given to the voters.

As per the electoral roll which was published on January 1, the district has more than 44 lakh voters. Due to the smart voter identity card, it will be easier for voters to cast their votes.

Newly registered voters should get their smart voter identity card from booth level officer (BLO), urged deputy district returning officer Arun Anandkar.