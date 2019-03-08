183 maternal deaths in district last year

Pooja Tipre / Nashik: Pregnant women are still dying while giving birth to children in many tribal areas in the state. The figures of maternal deaths in Nashik division, under which five districts are falling is higher.

Lack of proper nutrition and pregnancy in early childhood are the main causes behind this. Highest maternal deaths recorded in Nashik district, Dhule district has lowest maternal deaths.

Last year, 183 maternal deaths registered in the division and 14 maternal deaths registered in the new year. In 2016-17, the division recorded186 maternal deaths. Nashik district witnessed three maternal deaths in the new year, while 67 maternal deaths in last year.

30 maternal deaths registered in Dhule and Jalgaon, whereas 32 maternal deaths recorded in Ahmednagar and 25 maternal deaths in Nandurbar. The health department is spreading awareness in the tribal areas of the division to prevent maternal deaths. It is organising health camps on a regular basis to create awareness and to provide guidance.

While speaking about maternal death, Dr M R Pattanshetty, Assistant Director, health department, Nashik division said, “It is our responsibility to save the pregnant woman’s life. The women hailing from tribal area facing malnutrition issue.

If the mother is not healthy, her child will not be healthyy. Our Constitution has fixed the age of marriage, however, girls are married earlier in tribal areas. As a result, there is a possibility of more danger.