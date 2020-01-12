17,000 educational certificates distributed in 42 schools

NASHIK: Giving a big relief to school students who had to pay frequent visits to tehsildar offices and district collectorate to get necessary certificates for academic purpose and avail benefits of the various government-run schemes, the state government has so far distributed as many as 17425 educational certificates at school level under the Maharajasva Abhiyan.

The government is also conducting Samadhan camps for spot delivery of necessary documents to people such as ration card, 7/12 extract, and to pass on benefits to the needy under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

The Maharajasva Abhiyan is aimed at making revenue administration more public-oriented, efficient, dynamic and transparent. The government provides various academic facilities to students from various categories.

To avail benefits of various govt schemes, the students alway require necessary certificates like income certificate, caste verification certificate, leaving certificate, residence proof, age, nationality and domicile certificates, etc.

In order to collect requisite certificates, the students and their parents have to pay frequent visits to offices of tehsildars and district collectorate and heavy rush during admission period makes it hard for them to get the certificate in time. This also puts extra workload on the service providers.

To overcome the barrier, the govt under the Maharajasva Abhiyan has started distributing certificates to the students by visiting schools. Accordingly, altogether 17425 certificates in 35 taluka schools and 7 urban schools out of 56 schools have so far been distributed for the convenience of thousands of students.

Speeding up the campaign, the govt is planning to launch the Maharajasva Abhiyan on block level in each taluka of the district in order to solve problems of the villagers on village level. Currently, camps are being organised at Eklahare, Shinde-Palse, Girnare, Gangapur Road area and Pathardi Phata.

Tehsildar of Nashik, Anil Daunde said that students and the people in general have immensely benefited from the ongoing campaign. The problems of the villagers and the issues they are facing, are being solved on the village level and requisite certificates are also being handed over to students at their schools.

“We have also conducted 4-5 Samadhan camps and have given spot delivery of age proof certificate, ration card to the applicants,” he added.