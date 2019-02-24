1500 students absent from scholarship exam

Nashik: Pre upper primary (std V) and pre upper secondary (std VIII) scholarship examination, conducted by Maharashtra State Council Examination Pune was held at 278 examination centres in the district on Sunday.

A total of 1,544 students remained absent from the examination. 25,194 students appeared for the pre upper primary scholarship examination, while 18,631 students appeared for pre upper secondary scholarship examination.

A total of 26,161 students filled up their forms for the pre upper primary scholarship examination from the district. Of them, 25,194 students appeared for the examination, while 967 students remained absent.

This examination was held at 156 examination centres. A total of 19,238 students filled up their forms for pre upper secondary scholarship examination. Of them, 18,661 students appeared for the examination, while 577 students remained absent.

The first paper was conducted between 1 pm to 2.30 pm, while the second paper was conducted between 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The papers of first language and mathematics were conducted in the first session, while papers of the third language and intellectual test were conducted in the second session.

The examination was of total 300 marks. All the four papers were of 75 marks each. The examination was conducted in Marathi, English, Hindu, Urdu and Gujarati languages.

Three flying squads of district collectorate, secondary and higher secondary education department were deployed.

Flying squads were deployed under block education officer at taluka level. The examination was passed off smoothly, informed the education department.