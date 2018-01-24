14 squads, 12 tableaus to take part in R-day parade

Nashik : Presentation of various cultural programmes which will be based on ‘nation first’ concept as per instructions by district Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan will be main attractions during celebration of 68th Republic Day at police parade ground. Police force, various 14 squads and tableaus from various departments will take part in the parade, informed the administration.

The flag hoisting ceremony will be held at police parade ground. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan will give away prizes to officials and employees from police, district sports officer’s office, district caste validation committee and fire brigade department for their best work performance.

Nashik city and rural police personnel, rapid action fore, riot control squad, reserve police force, SRP, bomb detection squad, dog squad, excise department, anti-corruption bureau, home guard and Bhonsala military school squads will take part in the parade, while tableaus by district health officer, district civil surgeon, tribal department, social forestry, election branch, district superintendent agriculture officer’s office, education officer (primary), Nashik Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra pollution control board, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and Zilla Parishad will also participate in the parade. Messages about Prime Minister Matruvandana Yojna, oral health, tribal culture and education, environment protection, Jalyukt Shivar, digital school, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, organ donation and pollution control will be given.

Cultural programmes have been organised after the parade. Yog Yagna by Samarth Yog Sanstha, drill by Bhonsala military school, demonstration of malkhamb by Fravashi Academy, patriotic group song by Sarda girls school, folk dance by KTHM college, lazim demonstration by Ramabai Ambedkar girls school, drum squad by Espalier Experimental school, street drama giving message of save daughter by New Era school and patriotic dance by Music and Dance Initiative will be presented.