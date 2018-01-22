13th KAIZEN Competition by CII held

Nashik: To create an awareness of the KAIZEN Practices in the industry and make them known to all, Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII) had organised the 13th edition of the KAIZEN Competition – Maharashtra state level on Friday (Jan. 19) at Nashik Engineering Cluster, MIDC Ambad, Nashik.

At the inaugural Anil Jangale, Chairman, CII KAIZEN Award Committee Maharashtra state welcomed the participants. He mentioned KAIZEN, a Japanese management philosophy, promises big rewards through continuous incremental change. The word KAIZEN means “continuous improvement”. It comes from the Japanese words “KAI” meaning school and “ZEN” meaning wisdom. Many of the industries follow KAIZEN philosophy, lots of KAIZEN’s are identified in organisations every year.

Jangale further mentioned about various initiatives carried out by CII pertaining to create and sustain an environment conducive to the growth of industry. One such initiative that CII Maharashtra State has been following is the KAIZEN Competition. He expressed his satisfaction over the overwhelming response received this year from the industries across Maharashtra.

Avinash Chintawar, Chairman, CII North Maharashtra Zonal Council & Vice President, Bosch Ltd while addressing the participants mentioned, “In the first edition of the competition which started 13 years back, had participation of 30 teams and today at the 13th edition, we have 93 KAIZEN teams participating.”

He further mentioned, “Increasing participation every year itself justifies that companies are continually practicing quality tools which is a very good thing which ultimately results in delivering quality good to the end user. This shows the enthusiasm of the participants & industry the love for KAIZEN, and I am glad that the message of KAIZEN is being spread deep in the cities of Maharashtra and hence we have teams coming from Nashik, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pune, Raigad, Kolhapur, Satara & Nagpur. KAIZEN…..…I am sure will help us a long way in achieving our organizations goals and contribute in our country’s industrial growth too.” The Winners in Large Scale category are: First Award – EPCOS India Pvt Ltd, Nashik; Second Award – Ceat Ltd, Nashik and Third Award – Bajaj Auto Ltd (Three Wheeler Division), Aurangabad.

Appreciation awards in large scale were given to Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd, Nashik; Aurangabad Electricals Ltd, Aurangabad and Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd, Pune. The winners in Small & Medium Scale category are: First Award – Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd, Pune; Second Award – Endress+Hauser Wetzer (India) Pvt Ltd, Aurangabad and Third Award – Prathmesh Industries, Ahmednagar.

Appreciation awards in Small & Medium Scale category were given to Amod Industries, Ahmednagar; Akash Precision Components Pvt. Ltd, Ahmednagar and Teknocrat’s Control System (I) Pvt Ltd, Nashik.

Kaizen Excellence Award for Consistency were given to Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd (Electricals & Electronics Division), Mumbai; Mahindra & Mahindra Plant – I, Nashik and SB Reshellers Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur.