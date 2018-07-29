133 cyclists take part in Jaspal Memorial Championship

Nashik: As many as 133 cyclists took part in Jaspal Memorial Championship, organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation (NCF) on Sunday. Seven cyclists from Mumbai, one from Pune and 17 from Nashik emerged winners.

Grandfather of late Jaspal Virdi Gurudevsingh Virdi, city Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and mentor of NCF Harish Baijal presented prizes to the winners. NCF president Pravinkumar Khabia and NDCA secretary Nitin Nagre were present.

Under 13 years girls group, Rutu Bhamre came first, while Rutuja Waghere came second and Mumbai’s Sakshi Dhabalia emerged third in 9-km trial race. Malhar Navale, Shourya Makwana from Mumbai and Rehan Hakimi came first, second and third respectively under 13 years boys group.

In the age group of 13-16 of girls, Sandhya Kokate came first, whereas Priya Dhabaliya emerged second and Vaishnavi Pillai came third. Om Mahajan, Nisarg Bhamre and Jatin Joshi came first, second and third respectively in the age group of 13-16 of boys.

In the united age groups of women – 16-20 and 20-40, Pranjal Patole came first, while Anuja Ugale remained on second position in 30-km race. In the 16-20 age group of boys, Pune’s Vivek Waikar emerged first, while Mumbai’s Nirmit Shah and Nashik’s Rythm Dev came second and third respectively.

The 27-km race was conducted for the 20-40 age group of men. Sonu Gupta came first, while Darshan Dube emerged second and Rakesh Pavra came third. Nanda Gaikwad and Manisha Raundal came first and second in women’s veteran group. In the men’s group, Manik

Nikam, Mahendra Mahajan and Dinkar Patil emerged first, second and third respectively.

First prize of Rs. 3,000, second prize of Rs. 2,000 and third prize of Rs. 1,000 were given to the winners. RAM finisher Dr. Mahendra Mahajan, Milind Walekar, Mohinder Singh, Neeta Narang and members of Jaspal team took efforts for success of the championship.