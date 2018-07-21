13 sheep, 2 goats crushed to death by speeding car at Vavi

NASHIK: In a tragic case, as many as 13 sheep, 2 goats were killed when a speeding car ran over their herd at Vavi on Saturday, police sources said.

The incident occurred when a large herd of sheep, goats were crossing the road in Mirgaon Phata area near Vavi around 6 pm in the evening on Saturday on the Sinnar-Shirdi highway. “A total of 13 sheep, 2 goats were killed by the speeding Honda City car (MH 06 AM 5665) when it ran over the sheep and goats.

Over five other sheep were left injured in the incident,” local sources said adding that all the sheep and goats were owned by shepherd Machchindra Vitthal Shelke, a resident of Mirgaon. The accident affected the flow of traffic on the Sinnar-Shirdi highway as a number of farmers in the area blocked the highway demanding compensation from the car owner.

Meanwhile, the car owner settled the case on the spot by compensating Rs 1.30 lakh. No police complaint, as a result, was lodged in the nearby police station.